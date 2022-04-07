April 7: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Windy conditions move in today and bring in a cooler airmass. I cannot rule out an isolated shower over the next couple of days.

We don’t see the 70s return until Sunday! Temperatures to end the week and start the weekend will be much below normal, with some on Friday struggling to make it into the 50s.

Widespread frost and a freeze are still expected for Saturday morning. Some may see frost Friday morning too.

We warm up starting Sunday with temperatures back in the 70s.

Next week, our chance of storms and severe weather go back up. Cannot give specifics just yet, but it is something that we are watching closely.

News Headlines

‘They lied, flat out:’ mother speaks out after video shows son assaulted by an Arkansas deputy.

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations fall below 100 for first time in almost 2 years.

Walton family to invest $225 million for fitness, childcare centers on Walmart HQ campus.

Man sustains beer-only diet for Lent, gives up food.

It’s opening day for Major League Baseball.

