April 7: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Windy conditions move in today and bring in a cooler airmass. I cannot rule out an isolated shower over the next couple of days.

We don’t see the 70s return until Sunday! Temperatures to end the week and start the weekend will be much below normal, with some on Friday struggling to make it into the 50s.

Widespread frost and a freeze are still expected for Saturday morning. Some may see frost Friday morning too.

We warm up starting Sunday with temperatures back in the 70s.

Next week, our chance of storms and severe weather go back up. Cannot give specifics just yet, but it is something that we are watching closely.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

‘They lied, flat out:’ mother speaks out after video shows son assaulted by an Arkansas deputy.

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations fall below 100 for first time in almost 2 years.

Walton family to invest $225 million for fitness, childcare centers on Walmart HQ campus.

Man sustains beer-only diet for Lent, gives up food.

It’s opening day for Major League Baseball.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Most Read

IDrive Arkansas reported there was a slow down along the interstate near 7th Street and Ingram...
I-40 reopened, one person in custody
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks shared this picture of the overturned semi-truck causing...
One hurt after semi-truck overturns
Crews are working to restore power around Region 8 after early morning storms.
Early morning storms cause power issues
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
Cherokee Village police are investigating vandalism at the South Golf Course. The damage was...
Authorities investigate golf course vandalism

Latest News

Arkansas homeowners needing financial help can now apply for a new program to help cover...
Program available for Arkansas homeowners in need of assistance
A tree-planting ceremony was held at the Allen Park Community Center on Wednesday, where...
Tree planting ceremony held at community center
Toriona completed 54 applications and by this Spring, she had been accepted to all of them.
High school senior accepted to 50+ colleges, $1 million in scholarships
The March 31 EF-3 tornado damaged an elementary school and a warehouse in the town.
Gov. Hutchinson to tour tornado damage in Northwest Arkansas