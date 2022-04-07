Arkansas State track & field off to strong start in outdoor season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s and women’s track & field is fresh off capturing Sun Belt indoor championships. The Red Wolves are off to a great start in the outdoor season.

Carter Shell is one of the storylines on the men’s squad. He became the 2nd long jumper in A-State history to reach 8 meters. Shell’s mark of 8.06 at the Texas Relays is good for 2nd in NCAA Division 1 and 10th in the world this year.

“It’s an honor,” Shell said Wednesday. “I ain’t gonna brag, I ain’t gonna put my shoulders all out there or whatever. At the end of the day we gotta jump. If I go further, I go further. If I don’t, I just work harder to go further. Indoor, I just came out, we bound everyday, we do our running, make sure I’m a good jumper. Just jumper wise, making sure my body is jumper wise. But outdoor, looking more towards getting my bounding right. Getting my last phase in triple jump so I can go above 50 feet, 51 feet.”

On the ladies side, Camryn Newton-Smith continues quite the comeback. The 2020 Sun Belt champion and 2020 NCAA All-American missed all of 2021 with a ruptured achilles.The Australian is back on track in style in 2022.

She took silver in the Sun Belt Indoor Pentathlon, Newton-Smith won the long jump last month at the Ole Miss Classic.

“You know it’s just super especially after such a major injury,” she added. “Every single time I get to compete is really great. Some events have just completely clicked, and have come back really well. Other ones like hurdles, that top end speed is really difficult to get back. I think straight after indoor was when everything started clicking again. So outdoor is really exciting.”

A-State heads to Fayetteville this weekend for the John McDonnell Invitational. “Went to that meet last year, which was the first time we could do that. It was a great time, great performances for us, they’ve got a great facility,” added head coach Dr. Jim Patchell. “We would like to do it more often. Maybe have a dual meet at some point...one there one here, get them to come here. It’s a great opportunity to compete against some really good teams. We expect that as we get closer to championship season that we’ll start hitting our stride. Lot more PRs will drop. So far, we’re pretty happy with where we are.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.