Bear Sighting: Bear invades campground in Laclede County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is the time of year when you need to be more “bear aware.”

Bears are coming out of hibernation and foraging for food. Over the last few days, campers and residents at the Weaver’s Campground and Fishing Tales Resort near Bennett Spring State Park have had a bear show up to go dumpster diving.

“I’ve seen deer come through the campground a lot and seen a bunch of animals but this was a black bear about eight feet tall on its hind legs and it was an audible gasp when you see it,” said Chelsea Kirchberg, the Hospitality Manager at Fishing Tales Resort. “He scared off real easy though and we called conservation to let them know we had located a bear.”

The Missouri Department of Conservation did come out and shoot rubber bullets to get the bear out of a tree on the property and it headed in the direction of neighboring Bennett Spring State Park.

“And that’s where we want them to be,” said Bennett Spring Naturalist Patricia Chambers. " Bennett Spring State Park consists of over 3,000 acres and it is a preserve and a habitat for nature.”

While you would normally see a lot more trout than bears at the park, Chambers said they do show up along the trails from time to time, especially with the weather turning warmer.

“They’re coming out of hibernation and they’re very, very hungry,” Chambers pointed out. “If it was a human it would be the equivalent of eating over 100 Big Macs a day.”

In 2021, a bear showed up in downtown Lebanon (looking for a McDonald’s maybe?) and they’ve been known to cover a lot of miles looking for new territory.

“We’ve seen them go from Camdenton all the way down to Mansfield,” Chambers said. “And if they see a good food source such as trash or bird feeders they will get into it and eat. They have an extremely good sense of smell and they can smell something from miles away.”

Lesa Cloke, who lives in the campground where the dumpster-diving bear was spotted, admitted that she wasn’t too excited about the prospect of encountering a fuzzy neighbor when she took the trash out.

“I guess there is an excitement to it but to me, it’s probably scarier,” Cloke said. “I like to walk a lot but I haven’t been walking lately because I don’t want the bear to get me. I think I would just run!”

“We try to scare them,” Chambers countered. “We want to make them afraid of humans by making loud noises to get them to retreat into the woods.”

“I think all of us are just wanting to get him relocated before he does something that makes it a different ending to his story,” Kirchberg added. “We just want him to get a little farther back. He’s got all that,” she laughed, pointing to the woods.

