City cleanup efforts underway in Lawrence County

By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Spring cleaning is in full swing for one Region 8 community, as the City of Walnut Ridge works to make improvements to its image.

Code enforcement is monitoring at least 84 major projects and dozens of smaller ones not up to city safety standards.

These efforts have been a long time in the making, but they are becoming a reality now that the city has a full-time Code Enforcement Officer.

Shannon Delmonte took the job last August and has been hard at work ever since She said it is important for people in the community to feel safe and take pride in their town

“You want your town to thrive,” she said.

Delmonte said whenever potential residents or businesses see the trash and run-down buildings in the city, they may want not to move in.

“They’ll think ‘this town does not care, it is not a safe place for my children,’” she said.

Mayor Charles Snapp said he is excited about the project and hopes it brings new residents and businesses into what is already a booming community

Delmonte stressed no one lives in these properties and they are not owned by the city.

If you own one of the properties, you are encouraged to contact Code Enforcement so they can find the best way to help you in your cleanup efforts.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

