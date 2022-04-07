Energy Alert
City leaders, developers look toward affordable housing

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Development Finance Authority met with city and county leaders this week to look at the need for affordable housing in Mississippi County.

The need for housing is high, as more people are expected to move to the county within the next 10 years.

As housing options are very slim, Olympus Construction Vice President Guy Pardew said he brought officials out of their offices to bring the needs to the ADFA.

“We’re going to redevelop the area, and we want to do it the right way, and we want to make sure the right people are at the table to ensure this is something that lasts for the next 100 years,” Pardew said.

One of those people at the table was Luxora Mayor Lee Brown, who said the town’s housing situation has not been great lately.

“We currently have homes that have been abandoned,” Brown said. “People have moved away.”

The mayor wants to add new homes and redevelop existing homes for new and current Luxora residents, adding it could boost the morale in town.

“It gives them hope,” Brown said. “It gives him something to look forward to, and it gives them the ability to make a decision to stay in Luxora.”

ADFA President Mark Conine said the biggest struggle the institution may face is the rising price of lumber.

“One of the discussions we’re having is how do we get this workforce housing on the ground, make sure it’s nice homes, make sure it’s multi-family units, but at the same time the rents are affordable,” Conine said.

Conine added these homes would be financed for 60% of the median household income for multi-family homes and 80% for single-family households.

