Cool and windy conditions for the next couple of days

April 7th, 2022
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (4/7)
By Ryan Vaughan
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
With an upper-level low swinging by to the north, waves of clouds and windy conditions will stick with us for the next couple of days. Clouds break up a little bit overnight before increasing again on Friday. We could see a few areas of flurries but they will be very isolated and may not even reach the ground due to dry air. We will see high only in the 50s on Friday with some not making it out of the 40s. Wind makes it feel even colder. Frost advisories and freeze warnings are still expected for Saturday morning as temperatures fall. The 70s return on Sunday and stick around for much of next week. That’ll fuel severe weather and heavy rain chances for the state. Our most active day probably comes on Wednesday, but we’ll keep watching the timing and threats for you over the weekend.

