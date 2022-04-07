Energy Alert
‘Extremely malnourished’ dogs found abandoned, owner arrested

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County woman is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond after investigators say she abandoned her dogs without food or water.

District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Tuesday to charge 31-year-old Joanna Richmond of Lafe with two counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog, cat, or equine.

According to court documents, Greene County sheriff’s deputies responded on Friday, April 1, to a call on County Road 125 regarding two abandoned dogs.

Deputies reported the dogs appeared malnourished.

“Witnesses stated the animals were left with no food, water, or shelter,” the affidavit stated.

Deputies contacted Richmond and said she would face charges if she did not take care of the animals.

According to the affidavit, Richmond “advised she would get them and take them somewhere for someone to care for them.”

Three days later, on April 4, deputies reported the dogs were still on the property with no food, water, or shelter.

“The animals involved were both extremely malnourished to the point you could see their backbone, ribs, and hip bones,” said Lt. Ashley Worcester, an investigator with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. “It is unknown the last time they had food or water.”

