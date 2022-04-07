Energy Alert
Farmers prepare for freezing temperatures

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - With unseasonably cold temperatures moving through Northeast Arkansas, farmers are having to come up with a plan to protect their crops.

Jimmy Williams is the owner of Scatter Creek Berries and Produce. and he said cold temperatures this late in the year can kill his crops

“This time of year, when we are looking at those late frost warnings, that is when it gets interesting,” he said.

Williams said with the amount they have planted already, it would take a serious toll on the business if they were not prepared.

“You know one frost with uncovered plants that could be as much as a tenth of a pound of fruit that could die,” he said. “That adds up because we have 16,000 plants out there so a tenth of a pound is quite a bit.”

Williams uses a cloth fruit-protecting blanket to keep his plants from freezing. It not only helps with surface frost, but he said it also keeps everything under the blanket at least two degrees warmer.

“We literally stretch it over the field and weigh it down on the edges of the bed,” Williams said. “It can buy us a couple of degrees against freezing but it will physically protect the blooms from frost.”

With the fluctuation of temperatures this year, Williams said that they have used the tarp more often than in the past.

“It varies year by year but this year it just feels like we have covered and uncovered our fields more than others,” he said.

Williams added he is ready for the true spring feel and the day when he does not have to worry about putting the blanket down.

“It can’t start soon enough, yeah let’s go, no more cold,” he said.

