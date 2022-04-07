Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening

A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first having it.(Nes via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found it’s possible to get COVID twice in less than three months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 10 people who had this happen. They were initially infected with the delta variant and then reinfected with omicron.

Researchers used genome sequencing to confirm which virus variants sickened each person.

The shortest interval between reinfection was 23 days, and most of the patients were not vaccinated.

According to the CDC, people who get over COVID are typically immune from becoming reinfected for about six months. But immunity appears to change when it comes to other variants.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDrive Arkansas reported there was a slow down along the interstate near 7th Street and Ingram...
ASP: 1 arrested after armed standoff on interstate
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks shared this picture of the overturned semi-truck causing...
One hurt after semi-truck overturns
Crews are working to restore power around Region 8 after early morning storms.
Early morning storms cause power issues
Cherokee Village police are investigating vandalism at the South Golf Course. The damage was...
Authorities investigate golf course vandalism
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support

Latest News

Crowley's Ridge College head women's basketball coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: CRC women's basketball coach Brad Phillips on recruiting class & more
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot jury ends 4th day of deliberations
Zachary Paulison, 22, is accused of killing two women, one of them pregnant, when he crashed...
Man drives over 100 mph while drunk, killing 2 women, unborn child, police say