Gov. Hutchinson to tour tornado damage in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be visiting Northwest Arkansas this week to look at the damage left by a tornado late last month.

According to the governor’s schedule, he will be visiting Springdale at 10 a.m., April 7 at Nilfisk, 979 East Robinson Ave.

The March 31 EF-3 tornado damaged an elementary school and a warehouse in the town.

The students returned to school the next day.

