Gov. Hutchinson to tour tornado damage in Northwest Arkansas
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be visiting Northwest Arkansas this week to look at the damage left by a tornado late last month.
According to the governor’s schedule, he will be visiting Springdale at 10 a.m., April 7 at Nilfisk, 979 East Robinson Ave.
The March 31 EF-3 tornado damaged an elementary school and a warehouse in the town.
The students returned to school the next day.
