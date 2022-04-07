Energy Alert
Heavy rain floods library bookstore

300 books were damaged in flood
By Imani Williams
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans were set to high after about an inch of water fell into the Jonesboro Craighead County Public Library.

“We walked into a mess,” said Crowley’s Ridge Regional Library System director Vanessa Adams.

She said rain poured inside the building Wednesday morning, and they had caught it just in time.

“Had it been an hour even or two it would have been a lot worse,” Adams said.

Employees who found the leak had quickly put out buckets to catch the water and tried moving as many books as possible.

Adams said at least 300 books in the bookstore were soaking wet.

“The ceiling, part of it had come down and there was water running down and it had seeped all the way into the bookstore, and we found about an inch of water in the bookstore,” she said.

Adams said she is not sure how much repairs will cost, but she is sure the carpet will need to be replaced.

The roof of the Lepanto Public Library was just damaged due to mother nature a week ago Wednesday.

Adams explained how there was very little damage inside the library.

The roof damage in Lepanto was at no cost to the library because the building it is located in is rented, according to Adams.

After the last week, she is hoping for less rain and more sun.

“We’re trying to move on and we’re trying to get ready for our big summer reading program and we really just don’t need any more rain,” she said.

Adams said they are really thankful no one was hurt and the water did not seep into the genealogy section that is feet away.

She added the items in that section are irreplaceable.

