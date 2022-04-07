Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

High school senior accepted to 50+ colleges, $1 million in scholarships

Toriona completed 54 applications and by this Spring, she had been accepted to all of them.
Toriona completed 54 applications and by this Spring, she had been accepted to all of them.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUTTGART, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Big decisions are always a must when it comes to being a high school senior, but for one Stuttgart girl, what she does next has expanded, thanks to the countless choices she has.

Toriona Coakes is a senior at Stuttgart High School, and in a few weeks, she’ll move on to the next chapter in her life.

“It’s stressful,” Coakes told content partner KARK. “Where am I going to go?”

Coakes applied to 54 different colleges and was accepted to all of them, according to KARK.

“Toriona has always wanted to top the bar and she definitely did that,” said Toriona’s mother, Whitney Bradley.

Coakes told KARK the process start back in 2020 when she was quarantined at home with nothing to do.

“I was watching a bunch of YouTube videos and just researching [colleges],” Coakes said.

Her dream was to become a lawyer and by senior year, she knew there was only one way to get there.

“I would see her come home from work around 10 o’clock and she wouldn’t go to sleep until 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. filling out applications,” Bradley said.

“I looked at schools for my major, I looked at HBCUs and schools in good areas,” Coakes said.

“I was getting them every day,” Coakes told KARK.

On top of the acceptances, Coakes said five colleges are full rides.

Toriona said between university and outside scholarships, she has raked in almost $1,400,000 in money for college.

“I can’t even begin to explain how proud I am of her,” Bradley said.

Toriona told KARK she has narrowed down her decision to a few schools, all in different states.

She said she will wait until May 1 to make a final choice.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said on March 31, Hunter Clifton and a 14-year-old skipped class and met in an...
18-year-old charged with sexual indecency of a child
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks shared this picture of the overturned semi-truck causing...
One hurt after semi-truck overturns
Deputies were on the scene of an incident that took place Tuesday evening on East Warren in St....
Blown bicycle tire mistook as a gun shot
Crews are working to restore power around Region 8 after early morning storms.
Early morning storms cause power issues
The technology would be used by the Jonesboro Police Department to see who is coming in and out...
City approves license plate technology ordinance

Latest News

300 books were damaged in flood
Heavy rain floods library bookstore
Arkansas homeowners needing financial help can now apply for a new program to help cover...
Program available for Arkansas homeowners in need of assistance
The March 31 EF-3 tornado damaged an elementary school and a warehouse in the town.
Gov. Hutchinson to tour tornado damage in Northwest Arkansas
IDrive Arkansas reported there was a slow down along the interstate near 7th Street and Ingram...
I-40 reopened, one person in custody