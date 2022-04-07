Energy Alert
Police standoff shuts down I-40

IDrive Arkansas is reporting there is a slow down along Interstate 40 as of 7:03 p.m.
IDrive Arkansas is reporting there is a slow down along Interstate 40 as of 7:03 p.m.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those coming out of West Memphis may want to take caution this evening.

IDrive Arkansas is reporting there is a slow down along I-40 near 7th Street and Ingram Boulevard as of 7:03 p.m.

Traffic on I-40 as of 7:03 p.m., April 6.
Traffic on I-40 as of 7:03 p.m., April 6.

Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said state police attempted a traffic stop near the 7th Street exit.

He said the person is refusing to get out of the car, and all lanes of I-55 are shut down in both directions east of 7th Street.

West Memphis City PIO Nick Coulter said a drone unit and armored vehicles have been requested, and the assistant chief is heading to the scene.

He advised anyone traveling on I-40 out of Memphis are advised to find another route and avoid the area.

Region 8 News is gathering information on this story and will bring you the latest updates as we get them.

