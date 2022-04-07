Energy Alert
It’s 2022 and people are still trying to steal bases on Yadier Molina

At some point, you just figure they would know better.
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, April 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Entering his 19th and final season with the St. Louis Cardinals, Yadier Molina was obviously going to be one of the main attractions of Thursday’s Opening Day game at Busch Stadium. After receiving the loudest ovation of anyone during the on-field ceremonies before the game, Molina didn’t waste any time getting down to business in proving he’s still one of the top defensive catchers in the sport.

At some point, you just figure they would know better.

As fate would have it, though, Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman provided Yadi with the perfect opportunity to showcase his skills when he decided to take off toward second base with one out in the top of the second inning.

The Cardinals got out of the inning on the strike-’em-out, throw-’em-out as Adam Wainwright got Cole Tucker swinging through his famous ‘Uncle Charlie’ before Yadi cut down Newman trying to take that which did not belong to him.

Molina entered the day as the active leader in Major League Baseball in Caught Stealing Percentage, having gunned down 40.31% of would-be base stealers throughout his career. It’s 2022, and people are still trying to steal on this guy.

In another defiant act against Father Time, Wainwright had six strikeouts in six scoreless innings at Busch. The Cardinals defeated the Pirates 9-0 as Tyler O’Neill, Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado hit home runs in the win. O’Neill had a career-high five RBIs on the day.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

