Marianna Police investigating homicide

MARIANNA, Ark. (WMC) - A Marianna woman was found dead in her home on Wednesday.

Marianna Police say that they were conducting a welfare check when they found 46-year-old Latisha McKenzie dead inside her home on Meadowbrook Way.

Police say they found evidence leading them to believe McKenzie was murdered. They have since asked the Arkansas State Police to lead the murder investigation.

Officers are continuing their investigation and are currently searching for a person of interest in the case.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.