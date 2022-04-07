Energy Alert
Police find meth, counterfeit bills in search warrants

A search of the rooms revealed more meth and paraphernalia, along with about 280 counterfeit bills, with most of them being $100 bills, according to police.(Source: Jonesboro Police Department/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning traffic stop in Jonesboro led to the discovery of meth and counterfeit bills, according to police.

An officer stopped a vehicle on April 5 for a traffic violation, where five ounces of meth packaged for resale were found in the vehicle.

Jonesboro police said during the investigation, it was discovered the two men in the vehicle each had a room at a local hotel.

A search of the rooms revealed more meth and paraphernalia, along with about 280 counterfeit bills, with most of them being $100 bills, Jonesboro police said.

