Police warn of toy gun danger

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are asking you to know the difference between a fake or real weapon, as it can prove to be dangerous.

“Toy guns’ present obvious dangers that have long demonstrated a need for guidance for our children. Officers are trained in the State of Arkansas to treat all gun calls as if they are encountering a real loaded gun until they are 100% positive that it is not a real gun. This can only be done by the officers in person examination of the gun or replica,” Forrest City police said on Wednesday.

On social media, police showed several pictures of both real and toy weapons. They said whether or not the weapon is real, the law treats the use of a weapon in a crime as a real-life situation.

“There are many documented cases whereby criminals have camouflaged real guns to resemble toy guns. There are pictures of these weapons attached to this press release for transparency. Unfortunately, this has led to officers mistakenly shooting individuals refusing to drop toy guns because in their mind it was only a toy gun. There are also many documented cases where crimes have been committed with replica guns, and we will post pictures of these as well for transparency. There is no way to determine in a split second whether that gun was real or fake. Arkansas State Law does not differentiate penalties based on this fact because the effects on an individual robbed with a replica gun are the same as if a real gun was used. While the best practice will always be to not play with toy guns, it is imperative that you teach your loved ones to drop the toy gun immediately when approached by an officer,” Forrest City police said.

“We as officers are saddened each time we read news articles that end with the unfortunate shooting of an individual brandishing a toy gun. It is our hope that each of you will read this release and assist us in making Forrest City a safer community for both our citizens and our officers.”

