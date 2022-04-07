Program available for Arkansas homeowners in need of assistance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Arkansas homeowners needing financial help can now apply for a new program to help cover utilities or house payments.

Content partner KARK reported the Arkansas Homeowners Assistance Program will fund up to $40,000 in assistance for those who are at least 60 days behind on their mortgage.

The program has helped more than 200 people since it started in February, and state officials said they hope to help more.

“Arkansas is one of the first states to get this off the ground and running,” said Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration spokesperson Derrick Rose. “Even we were wanting to do it earlier, but there was no way possible waiting for Treasury approval. Being one of the first states we’re off and running and we’re ready to take applications.”

To see the qualifications and how to apply, you can visit the Arkansas Homeowners Assistance Fund website.

