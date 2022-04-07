Energy Alert
Traffic Alert: Medical helicopter called to Highway 49 crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A medical helicopter has been called to a crash on Highway 49.

Captain Brad Snyder, public information officer for the Paragould Police Department, told Region 8 News the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Hwy. 49 just north of the Highway 135 intersection.

According to initial reports, the head-on collision involved a semi-truck and a Ford pickup truck.

Snyder said a helicopter has been called to the scene.

He added there was no entrapment and fuel was leaking, but there was no fire.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details emerge.

