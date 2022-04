JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A tree-planting ceremony was held at the Allen Park Community Center on Wednesday.

Students from EAST at Nettleton joined with Keep Jonesboro Beautiful and Jonesboro Parks and Recreation for the event, according to city officials. Students also spent time picking up litter in the area.

