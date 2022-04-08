A-State bowling goes 1-1 in opening day of NCAA Tournament

The Arkansas State women’s bowling team took the traditional match to lead 1-0 in the mega match, but Vanderbilt rallied back to edge the Red Wolves 2-1 in the winners’ bracket matchup Friday afternoon at the National Collegiate Bowling Championship Lansing Regional at Royal Scot Golf and Bowl.

A-State took a 1-0 advantage in the match with a 27-pin margin, 972-945. Sheila Sutfin paced the Red Wolves with a game of 246 while anchor bowler Brooklyn Buchanan downed 198 pins. Faith Welch rolled 185, Montana Meyer 172 and Emma Stull 171.

Vanderbilt forced the Baker best-of-seven with a 12-pin margin in Baker 5-game total pinfall. The two teams both downed 189 in the first game, but A-State rolled to a 256-245 advantage in game two to lead by 11. The Commodores took a 15-pin advantage in game three, 216-190, and carried a 23-pin lead to game five after a 188-180 total. A-State took game five 207-195, but Vanderbilt ended with a 12-pin advantage to send it to the best-of-seven series.

Opening the best-of-seven, the two teams tied at 235-235 and the Commodores then reeled off three straight victories to be on the cusp of victory. A-State was two pins short in game four, 214-212, but took the next two games to force a game seven. The Commodores closed out the match with a 206-158 margin in game seven.

A-State meets Youngstown State Saturday at 8:00 a.m. (CT) in an elimination match with the winner facing Vanderbilt at 2:00 p.m. (CT). The match will be streamed on the A-State Bowling Facebook page. For the latest on A-State bowling, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

2022 National Collegiate Bowling Championship - Lansing Regional

Arkansas State vs Vanderbilt

Traditional Game

A-State 972 Vanderbilt 945

Sheila Sutfin 246

Brooklyn Buchanan 198

Faith Welch 185

Montana Meyer 172

Emma Stull 171

Baker 5-Game Total Pinfall

A-State 189 Vanderbilt 189

A-State 256 Vanderbilt 245

A-State 190 Vanderbilt 216

A-State180 Vanderbilt 188

A-State 207 Vanderbilt 195

Baker Best-of-Seven Series

A-State 235 Vanderbilt 235

A-State 194 Vanderbilt 205

A-State 175 Vanderbilt 245

A-State 212 Vanderbilt 214

A-State 217 Vanderbilt 184

A-State 236 Vanderbilt 180

A-State 158 Vanderbilt 206

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.