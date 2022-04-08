Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

All about Peeps: Art museum home for Peeps-inspired artwork

A Wisconsin art museum is hosting an annual Peeps Exhibition. (Source: WTMJ)
By James Groh
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (WTMJ) - An art exhibit all about Peeps has returned to Wisconsin. And some of the art covers a serious subject.

“You must not think of them as conventional candy. You need to think of them as a method to an end,” said Lisa Englander, handling the exhibit’s guest relations and retail operations.

The 13th annual International Peeps Exhibition is underway, where the Peeps have been painted and glued for certain works of art. However, that doesn’t stop hungry visitors from trying them.

“Now and then, we’ll come in and find that a piece of a Peep is missing, and we know that somebody has either taken it or chomped on it,” Englander said.

Organizers said the art on display must be made out of Peeps or about Peeps. And there were 162 entries to the gallery and competition this year.

Winners get a golden Peep. And while it is a competition, organizers said it’s not really about winning or the prizes. It’s about making art differently.

“I like it because of the happiness that it brings to people,” Englander said.

The gallery also helps usher in spring. Visitors can see Peeps camping, Peep animatronics, and even Peeps on a video chat call.

Plus, this year, there is an entire section about the invasion of Ukraine.

“There are many pieces about freedom and rights. So, people are speaking to all aspects of their life here,” Englander said.

The Peeps exhibit runs through April 23.

Copyright 2022 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDrive Arkansas reported there was a slow down along the interstate near 7th Street and Ingram...
ASP: 1 arrested after armed standoff on interstate
A medical helicopter has been called to a crash on Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Medical helicopter called to Highway 49 crash
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks shared this picture of the overturned semi-truck causing...
One hurt after semi-truck overturns
Crews are working to restore power around Region 8 after early morning storms.
Early morning storms cause power issues
Cherokee Village police are investigating vandalism at the South Golf Course. The damage was...
Authorities investigate golf course vandalism

Latest News

Jonesboro sweeps Batesville in 5A East baseball doubleheader
FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B...
US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships
Noland tossed 7 shutout innings Thursday as #2 Arkansas beat Florida 8-1
#2 Arkansas baseball beats Florida 8-1 in series opener (Video: WCJB)
Arkansas signs duo from Rhode Island
Mitchell twins sign with Arkansas men’s basketball
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after 4/7/22 practice