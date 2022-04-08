Arkansas State women’s bowling competes in NCAA Lansing Regional this weekend

Set to make its 14th-straight appearance in the NCAA Bowling Championship, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team is set to face Youngstown State Friday at 8 a.m. (CT) in the first match of the 2022 NCAA Collegiate Bowling Championship Lansing Regional.

14TH STRAIGHT TRIP

A-State is making its 14th consecutive NCAA Bowling Championship appearance. The regional takes place at Royal Scot Lanes in Lansing, Mich.

TOURNAMENT DETAILS

The 2022 National Collegiate Bowling Championship is a double-elimination tournament using the Mega Match format (traditional team game, 5-game Baker set and, if the teams split those, a best of seven Baker series). Sessions begin at 8 a.m. (CT) and 3 p.m. (CT) daily.

WATCH

All A-State matches are expected to be available on Facebook Live via the Arkansas State women’s bowling page. Visit www.facebook.com/AStateBowling to watch live.

16-TEAM FIELD

The NCAA began sponsoring bowling in 2004 with eight teams in the field. This is the second time the field has been 16 teams, which includes eight conference champions and eight at-large teams.

REGIONALS

To accommodate the larger field, the NCAA broke the 16 teams into four regions, each with a No. 1 seed - as determined by the NCAA Selection Committee - and three others. Each region will determine their champion and the finals will be a four-team bracket beginning Friday, April 15 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio.

A-STATE’S REGION

Vanderbilt, champions of the Southland Bowling League, are the top seed in the region and the No. 3 seed overall. A-State is joined by opponent at-large selection Youngstown State and Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Alabama State.

RED WOLVES IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

The Red Wolves have appeared in 14 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including the last 12 under head coach Justin Kostick. A-State has finished second (2008, 2021), third (2010, 2013), fifth (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) and seventh (2009, 2019).

