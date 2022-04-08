Energy Alert
Envirotech Vehicles debuts first, final assembled vehicles

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The first final assembled electric vehicles from the Envirotech Vehicles in Osceola made their debut to the public Thursday morning.

People were able to test-drive models like the right-hand drive vehicles to feel the difference between electric vehicles and gas-powered vehicles.

CEO Phillip Oldridge said assembling the vehicles takes up to 3 months from start to finish.

“If you start from the beginning and you run through to the end, it’s about 120 days from start to finish,” he said. “You might be able to expedite that process if you worked a little bit more than an 8-hour day.”

Oldridge said he anticipates seeing companies in Arkansas convert to electric, adding some might be hesitant because the vehicles take up 220 miles per charge.

“Last-mile delivery seems to run to 75 to 125 miles,” he said. “As far as range anxiety goes, I think we’re well past that. If you need a vehicle to go more than that, we simply have the capability of doing that.”

Oldridge said the Osceola facility will take up to two years to complete.

