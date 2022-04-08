Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Food bank receives grant for emergency food assistance

On Thursday, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas announced they received a grant to provide...
On Thursday, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas announced they received a grant to provide emergency food assistance for people in Randolph County.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More money to help feed those in need.

On Thursday, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas announced they had received a grant from the North Delta Community Foundation.

A news release stated the funds would be used to provide emergency food assistance through a fresh produce distribution for struggling families in Randolph County.

Christie Jordan, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, said the number of people requesting food assistance is still high.

“We are grateful to the North Delta Community Foundation for their support in helping us provide food assistance to families at risk of hunger,” Jordan said. “The funds granted will enable us to provide healthy fruits and vegetables to families.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDrive Arkansas reported there was a slow down along the interstate near 7th Street and Ingram...
ASP: 1 arrested after armed standoff on interstate
A medical helicopter has been called to a crash on Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Medical helicopter called to Highway 49 crash
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks shared this picture of the overturned semi-truck causing...
One hurt after semi-truck overturns
Crews are working to restore power around Region 8 after early morning storms.
Early morning storms cause power issues
Cherokee Village police are investigating vandalism at the South Golf Course. The damage was...
Authorities investigate golf course vandalism

Latest News

The Arkansas Development Finance Authority met with city and county leaders this week to look...
City leaders, developers look toward affordable housing
Code enforcement is monitoring at least 84 major projects and dozens of smaller ones not up to...
City cleanup efforts underway in Lawrence County
As strawberries start to bloom at Scatter Creek Berries and Produce, the freezing temperatures...
Farmers prepare for freezing temperatures
A tree-planting ceremony was held at the Allen Park Community Center on Wednesday, where...
Tree planting ceremony held at community center