Food bank receives grant for emergency food assistance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More money to help feed those in need.

On Thursday, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas announced they had received a grant from the North Delta Community Foundation.

A news release stated the funds would be used to provide emergency food assistance through a fresh produce distribution for struggling families in Randolph County.

Christie Jordan, CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, said the number of people requesting food assistance is still high.

“We are grateful to the North Delta Community Foundation for their support in helping us provide food assistance to families at risk of hunger,” Jordan said. “The funds granted will enable us to provide healthy fruits and vegetables to families.”

