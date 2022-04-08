Gov. Hutchinson tours tornado damage in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson made a visit to Springdale, a week after an EF-3 tornado caused major damage in the city.

Content partner KNWA said the governor toured some of the damage and spoke briefly at Nilfisk on Thursday.

He announced the Small Business Administration would be in the area on April 12 to help measure damages and provide assistance, KNWA reported.

“What we are trying to do today is to see the measure of harm and damage because we have to do an assessment from a state level to see if we can provide individual assistance [and] to see what kind of public assistance might be available,” Governor Hutchinson said. “In talking to the mayor, I’m just so proud of them because they’re really handling the response very effectively. I assured him, if there is anything the state can provide, we want to be able to do that.”

The governor said the tornado damage is not likely to qualify for federal assistance, but after the assessment, he’s hoping it would meet the threshold for the state to provide more help.

Governor Hutchinson added he was thankful there was no loss of life from the tornado and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the storm, according to KNWA.

