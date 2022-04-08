Harrisburg working on getting new fire station

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Harrisburg has started the process of building a new fire station, a project Mayor Justin Kimble said has been on his mind for some time.

He stressed that the area they cover is so large, they needed a better system.

“The fire department is very important for any community,” Kimble said. “We serve not only Harrisburg but a lot of the Poinsett County area, and our district is very large as well, so we really need this.”

The current station is not close to the major highways, which makes it difficult for crews to respond.

That’s why the new station will be built right on Highway 1.

“It’s going to be a little more easily accessible here on the main highway,” Kimble said. “Where our old fire station is a little bit off the main highway where we have to get to the highway to get somewhere.”

Fire Chief Ryan Mooney said the size of the station has been a major issue for some time, and he hopes that will be addressed with the new station.

“Our two new trucks that we bought from the manufacturer had to be special ordered because of how little the building is,” Mooney said.

Mooney added that a new state-of-the-art fire station may encourage more people to come and join the force.

“The guys will just feel a lot better about being on the fire department,” Mooney said. “It might show some other people, hey they take a lot of pride in their fire department, and we want to join.”

Expansion is something Mayor Kimble has thought about, as the blueprints will allow for barracks to be added if the volunteer department moves to full time.

“We are going to build it to where if we need to build barracks on it, we can do that,” Kimble said. “For living quarters and stuff like that and it’s probably come because of the way Harrisburg is growing.”

Kimble said he hopes to start construction within the next couple of months.

