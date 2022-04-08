Jonesboro food pantry moving to new location

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new home for a food pantry, Helping Neighbors Food Pantry is moving soon to a new location in Jonesboro.

The nonprofit is renovating areas in the Highland Drive Christian Church to become its new food pantry location.

It serves thousands in Jonesboro and the surrounding areas, which calls for a lot of food and a lot of space to store it.

The President of the pantry, Gary Latanich, said it was time to make a move.

“Too small, it leaks. We need more space, we need something that has got better ventilation and not so much water and this became available to us,” he said.

He said they still have a lot to do as far as renovations.

The organization plans to have more refrigerator space, as well as more space to keep the food in.

They are planning for the new location to be open by the summer.

