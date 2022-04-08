JPD makes traffic change to stop crashes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One section in Jonesboro is closed after Jonesboro police responded to several crashes at the Stallings and Caraway intersection.

Ryan Crawford, an officer with the motor division of JPD, said it boils down to people not paying attention to traffic.

“Multiple, multiple accidents at that particular intersection,” said Crawford.

Video from JPD shows just a few of the crashes at that intersection, with cars pulling out from Stallings and getting hit by oncoming traffic.

Crawford said the incidents happen when cars turn South and North onto South Caraway.

“When drivers were turning back southbound on caraway from Stallings they may have a hard time seeing traffic that’s coming southbound on caraway,” he said. “And vice versa traffic that was turning northbound on caraway from Stallings couldn’t see traffic already on caraway heading northbound.”

Crawford said they hope this change gives drivers a better view of oncoming traffic.

“Hoping to cut down on the accidents, that’s the main thing that we want to cut down on the accidents,” he said.

Crawford said the police department is always keeping an eye on problem intersections and looking for ways to make them safer.

