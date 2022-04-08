Energy Alert
Lyon baseball puts up 18 runs, beats Williams Baptist

Scots win game 1 over the Eagles, 18-8 at Shell Field
Scots win game 1 over the Eagles, 18-8 at Shell Field
By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon (23-14, 7-3 AMC) scored in spurts, putting up four runs in the fifth and seventh innings, and five in the ninth as the Scots beat Willims Baptist (17-18, 3-7) 18-8 at Shell Field Friday afternoon.

It’s the 13th time this season the Scots have scored double-digit runs, their third time over the last five games.

Five Scots recorded multi-hit games, led by Logan Doody’s four. Doody would mash an RBI double in the fifth inning to put Lyon on top for good.

Aaron Hurd and Joe Weatherford combined for four hits and eight RBI, with the former connecting on a two-run home run in the seventh inning to extend the lead.

For the Eagles, Isaac Williams led the way, going 4-for-6 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI. WBU had six extra-base hits in the losing effort.

The Eagles and the Scots will meet again at Shell Field for the final two games of the three-game set Saturday afternoon. Game one will start at noon, with game two of the twin bill to follow.

