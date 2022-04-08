Man fatally injured in collision

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:23 on Highway 36 at Evans Drive in Searcy.

Chase Bowers, 23, was turning westbound onto the highway from a private drive when, according to the preliminary crash report, he failed to yield to an oncoming 2010 Dodge.

The Dodge collided with Bowers’ 2018 Kia, injuring him.

Bowers was taken to Unity Health in Searcy where he later died.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.