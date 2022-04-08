Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life in Mississippi, sheriff says

Four people are dead after what’s believed to be a murder-suicide in Jackson County.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before turning the gun himself, authorities said Friday.

The alleged murder-suicide happened Thursday between 7:30 and 8 p.m. local time at a home in the Latimer community, WLOX reported.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies responded to a 911 call after receiving a report of a shooting. When the deputy arrived, he heard a single gunshot from the house, Ezell said.

That final shot is believed to have been the one fired by 64-year-old Thomas Griswold that ended his life.

Investigators said they believe he shot his estranged wife 64-year-old Veronica Griswold, their 36-year-old son Bjorn Griswold, and Bjorn’s ex-wife Jillian Pavolini, 39.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter has been called to a crash on Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Medical helicopter called to Highway 49 crash
IDrive Arkansas reported there was a slow down along the interstate near 7th Street and Ingram...
ASP: 1 arrested after armed standoff on interstate
District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Tuesday to charge 31-year-old Joanna...
‘Extremely malnourished’ dogs found abandoned, owner arrested
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
An 18-year-old claims she got out of a DUI by flirting with the cop, but body cam video showed...
Body cam video shows 18-year-old’s claim of flirting with cop to avoid DUI was a lie

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury says deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial; judge says keep working
Residents of a small Ukrainian town successfully fought against Russian soldiers. (CNN, SERGIY...
Soldiers, civilians defend small Ukrainian town from Russian forces
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
Strike kills 50 at Ukraine rail station crowded with people
This Feb. 6, 2022, booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
Mass shooting suspect served less time due to California law