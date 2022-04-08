Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mothers demand action after insulin cap vote

Back in March, the U.S. House of Representatives forwards a bill that would cap insulin costs...
Back in March, the U.S. House of Representatives forwards a bill that would cap insulin costs for most Americans at $35 a month.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - It’s impossible to put a price on a child’s life, but for the mothers of children with Type 1 Diabetes, it’s becoming increasingly difficult.

Back in March, the U.S. House of Representatives forwards a bill that would cap insulin costs for most Americans at $35 a month. While it receive bipartisan support, it had 193 “no” votes, with four of those from Arkansas representatives.

Now, the mothers of Type 1 kids are demanding action.

According to content partner KARK, Heather Patterson and Megan Delco both have children with Type 1 Diabetes.

Patterson’s 10-year-old, Finley Kate, was diagnosed when she was four, and Delco’s son, Teddy, only a few years ago.

Delco’s husband also has Type 1, meaning her family receives monthly allotments of insulin for two members of their home.

Patterson told KARK she would never forget the first time she went to pick up Finley’s insulin at the pharmacy. The pharmacist first asked if she knew the out-of-pocket cost of the medicine.

“She said, ‘Well, it’s a little over $700′,” Patterson recalled. “And then she said, ‘Do you still want it?’”

It’s a similar situation for one in ten Americans: Having to decide between a hefty bill or a life.

Some lawmakers are hoping to change that.

One of the lawmakers who said “nay” to the insulin cap was Florida representative Matt Gaetz.

On Twitter, he said “the price of insulin increases as waistlines increase” and “while democrat posturing of H.R. 6833 victimizes insulin payees as people with an uncontrollable disease that are being taken advantage of and need Big Brother to throw them a raft, lifestyle changes en masse would expeditiously lower the demand and the subsequent price of insulin.”

The words shocked the diabetic community, with many saying Gaetz’s message was insensitive and uneducated.

“If you’re going to sit in that seat, know what you’re voting on and know what you’re talking about,” Delco told KARK.

Now, both Patterson and Delco are on a mission to teach others about diabetes, bringing to light the struggles of a necessary drug that costs a fortune.

“Whether they’re going to be able to turn the water on or they’re going to buy insulin – people, Arkansans, are making those choices every day,” Delco told KARK.

Patterson added, “We’re asking Arkansans to step up and do the same.”

Both moms encourage those who want to get involved to talk to their state and U.S. representatives about the insulin cap and learn more on their own about Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

You can visit the following resources to learn more about diabetes:

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDrive Arkansas reported there was a slow down along the interstate near 7th Street and Ingram...
ASP: 1 arrested after armed standoff on interstate
A medical helicopter has been called to a crash on Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Medical helicopter called to Highway 49 crash
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks shared this picture of the overturned semi-truck causing...
One hurt after semi-truck overturns
Crews are working to restore power around Region 8 after early morning storms.
Early morning storms cause power issues
Cherokee Village police are investigating vandalism at the South Golf Course. The damage was...
Authorities investigate golf course vandalism

Latest News

Image from surveillance footage.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bossier deputy saves school bookkeeper from choking
Strokes and Young People
Suffering a stroke under 40 and how to identify one
Strokes and Young People
Strokes and Young People
FILE - A home COVID-19 test kit is held, Feb. 3, 2022, in Seattle. Medicare says that millions...
Medicare enrollees to get free COVID-19 tests at drug stores