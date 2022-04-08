Mothers demand action after insulin cap vote

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - It’s impossible to put a price on a child’s life, but for the mothers of children with Type 1 Diabetes, it’s becoming increasingly difficult.

Back in March, the U.S. House of Representatives forwards a bill that would cap insulin costs for most Americans at $35 a month. While it receive bipartisan support, it had 193 “no” votes, with four of those from Arkansas representatives.

Now, the mothers of Type 1 kids are demanding action.

According to content partner KARK, Heather Patterson and Megan Delco both have children with Type 1 Diabetes.

Patterson’s 10-year-old, Finley Kate, was diagnosed when she was four, and Delco’s son, Teddy, only a few years ago.

Delco’s husband also has Type 1, meaning her family receives monthly allotments of insulin for two members of their home.

Patterson told KARK she would never forget the first time she went to pick up Finley’s insulin at the pharmacy. The pharmacist first asked if she knew the out-of-pocket cost of the medicine.

“She said, ‘Well, it’s a little over $700′,” Patterson recalled. “And then she said, ‘Do you still want it?’”

It’s a similar situation for one in ten Americans: Having to decide between a hefty bill or a life.

Some lawmakers are hoping to change that.

One of the lawmakers who said “nay” to the insulin cap was Florida representative Matt Gaetz.

On Twitter, he said “the price of insulin increases as waistlines increase” and “while democrat posturing of H.R. 6833 victimizes insulin payees as people with an uncontrollable disease that are being taken advantage of and need Big Brother to throw them a raft, lifestyle changes en masse would expeditiously lower the demand and the subsequent price of insulin.”

The words shocked the diabetic community, with many saying Gaetz’s message was insensitive and uneducated.

“If you’re going to sit in that seat, know what you’re voting on and know what you’re talking about,” Delco told KARK.

Now, both Patterson and Delco are on a mission to teach others about diabetes, bringing to light the struggles of a necessary drug that costs a fortune.

“Whether they’re going to be able to turn the water on or they’re going to buy insulin – people, Arkansans, are making those choices every day,” Delco told KARK.

Patterson added, “We’re asking Arkansans to step up and do the same.”

Both moms encourage those who want to get involved to talk to their state and U.S. representatives about the insulin cap and learn more on their own about Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

You can visit the following resources to learn more about diabetes:

