NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/7/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday featured more matchups on the diamond and the pitch.

Jonesboro 6, Batesville 5 (Baseball)

Jonesboro 10, Batesville 0 (Baseball)

East Poinsett County 12, Jonesboro 3 (Softball)

Marion 7, Valley View 5 (Baseball)

Valley View 8, Westside 1 (Boys Soccer)

Valley View 6, Westside 0 (Girls Soccer)

Brookland 5, Southside 1 (Girls Soccer)

Walnut Ridge 13, Hoxie 1 (Baseball)

Walnut Ridge 15, Manila 2 (Softball)

Gosnell 4, Hoxie 2 (Softball)

Corning 12, Rivercrest 8 (Softball)

Rector 9, Riverside 2 (Baseball)

Trumann 11, EPC 10 (Baseball)

Marked Tree 20, Clarendon 0 (Softball)

Midland 7, Tuckerman 3 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 9, Midland 1 (Softball)

Melbourne 4, White County Central 3 (Baseball)

Melbourne 9, Salem 4 (Softball)

McCrory 13, Bald Knob 3 (Baseball)

BIC 4, CRA 1 (Boys Soccer)

Armorel 3, Mammoth Spring 2 (Softball)

Mammoth Spring 2, Armorel 1 (Baseball)

Cotter 19, Bergman 4 (Softball)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

