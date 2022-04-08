Energy Alert
New Jonesboro overpass opens Monday

Highland Drive overpass update
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Nettleton overpass bridge in Jonesboro will open to traffic on Monday, April 11.

The overpass, located at the intersection of Highway 18 (Highland Drive) and Nettleton Avenue, will open during the morning hours.

The project began more than 3 years ago when ArDOT awarded the $25 million project to Capital Paving and Construction.

Proposed Overpass at Nettleton and Highland (Source: City of Jonesboro)
Since construction began, motorists have had to detour onto Cain and Watt Streets.

Westbound and eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Highland Drive until the project is completed by early summer.

