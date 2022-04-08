Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Owl rescued after getting tangled up in barbed wire fence

A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.
A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.(Arapahoe County Government)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – Animal rescue groups in Colorado saved an owl that was stuck in a barbed wire fence this week.

The Arapahoe County Government said in a Facebook post Friday that the great horned owl got tangled up in the fence while “out and about fighting the Colorado winds this week.”

Residents called Arapahoe County Animal Services, and with the help of the Birds of Prey Foundation, rescuers were able to get the owl loose.

The owl is now recovering at a medical care facility.

Arapahoe County is located just outside of Denver.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter has been called to a crash on Highway 49.
Medical helicopter called to Highway 49 crash
IDrive Arkansas reported there was a slow down along the interstate near 7th Street and Ingram...
ASP: 1 arrested after armed standoff on interstate
District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Tuesday to charge 31-year-old Joanna...
‘Extremely malnourished’ dogs found abandoned, owner arrested
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Stallings Lane and South Caraway intersection
JPD makes traffic change to reduce crashes

Latest News

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky governor vetoes proposed 15-week abortion ban
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker sentenced to 4 months in prison for college admissions scam
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states