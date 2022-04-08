Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after 4/7/22 practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continued spring practice Thursday afternoon.

Head coach Butch Jones met the media after the workout. He provided an update on several position battles and more.

The Red Wolves will hold their first scrimmage on Saturday afternoon. The A-State Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 23rd at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:15pm.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.