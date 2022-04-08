Energy Alert
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after 4/7/22 practice

Arkansas State head football coach
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football continued spring practice Thursday afternoon.

Head coach Butch Jones met the media after the workout. He provided an update on several position battles and more.

The Red Wolves will hold their first scrimmage on Saturday afternoon. The A-State Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 23rd at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:15pm.

