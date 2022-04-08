Schools hosts annual plant sale fundraiser

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Though it might not have felt like spring outside, gardeners of all ages still flocked to an annual plant sale.

Every year, the Jonesboro Health, Wellness, and Environmental Studies Magnet School hosts a plant sale fundraiser. The event shows off the students’ hard work while also funding the program for the next year. For the kids, it is one of the highlights of each year.

“It makes me really happy to see them buying all these plants that we’ve grown,” said Aubri Robinson, a fourth-grade student in the program.

Her friend Tyler Harris, a fifth-grader, was just as excited.

“It’s fun because I like growing plants. I really, really like growing plants,” she said with a smile.

The sale featured herbs, flowers, and plants of all kinds the children have been growing since November. Teachers and students from the school get to shop during school hours alongside community members, making it a full day of fun for everyone.

