SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 70th anniversary of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off Wednesday.

This year’s event is set to take place Wednesday, August 10 through Saturday, August 13 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety reminded everyone make responsible choices. They asked rodeo attendees to use sober drivers and caution when driving in and around the rodeo due to the high amount of traffic.

According to DPS, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Ingram Road by the rodeo grounds will have high traffic.

If you are not going to rodeo, they recommend you use an alternate route.

At times, officers said Ingram may be used as a double lane road both north and south from the rodeo grounds. This will be from Salcedo Road to Highway HH.

Organizers say Saturday night will be dedicated to mental health awareness, in partnership with Walk Bes;de Me and Bootheel Counseling. The dedication is to show support, raise awareness and help break the stigma around mental health illness.

Organizers of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo announced the 2022 musical line-up just before 1 p.m. on Friday, April 8.

Country artist Jordan Davis will take the stage on Wednesday, August 10.

Thursday’s musical entertainment is Elvie Shane, another country artist.

A different musical genre will be featured on Friday. Rapper Lil Jon will perform.

Rounding out four nights of entertainment is Koe Wetzel with his country-rock style.

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is not only a popular event in the Heartland, it is a fundraiser to help support various programs in the Sikeston area.

To buy rodeo tickets, click here and for more information about the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, click here.

