Trike-a-Thon fundraiser makes for day of fun, reflection

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -It was cold and cloudy Friday morning, but that didn’t stop the fun at Jonesboro Pre-K.

All week, students donated money to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and as a reward, the kids got to ride tricycles and eat sno-cones .

For most students, it was just a morning of fun, but for one student, it meant so much more.

“She says, we’ve got to do this to raise money for other kids. She always says ‘So they won’t get sick, too,’” said Josh Roberts of his daughter, Jennings.

Despite being just five years old, Jennings Roberts has overcome a lifetime’s worth of adversity and still keeps a smile on her face.

Three years ago she was diagnosed with cancer. Now, she’s riding trikes with her classmates while supporting the very cause that helped her in her time of need.

“She’s a very thoughtful kid, and is always on top of that. I would like to say she got it from me, but I’m not certain that’s the case,” her dad said with a laugh.

Not too long ago, there was no time for laughs. Thanks to St. Jude, though, those smiles are slowly coming back.

Now that they’re in what Jennings called the “easy stages” -- though that’s such a relative term – it’s become easier to watch her grow and play alongside her friends.

There was no shortage of fun at Kidz Bop as dozens of preschoolers enjoyed bike races, wipeouts, and plenty of general mischief. Little did they really know how impactful their contributions could be.

Roberts said he donated to St. Jude before the diagnosis, but has since become a very vocal advocate.

“You don’t put yourself in those shoes. I always tell people to give when you can because you never know when it will be you in those shoes,” he said.

While the children played, blissfully unaware, Roberts and others looked on with a bit of hope for the future.

The fundraising total has not been announced yet, but it was approaching $10,000 prior to 10 a.m. We will update this story once the total becomes official.

