Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Walmart on disaster awareness and preparation

The retailer also announced a $5 million commitment to support non-profits providing hot meals,...
The retailer also announced a $5 million commitment to support non-profits providing hot meals, emergency relief, and clean-up effort assistance, according to KNWA.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - As climate-related events become more common and severe, Walmart is sharing its response to past disasters and preparations for future ones.

Content partner KNWA reported on Thursday the retail giant outlined future investments in non-profits working to improve readiness for disaster response in communities.

Among those at the summit were American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern, who said it’s important to have collaboration in severe weather events so all communities can benefit.

“I’m here to tell you it’s impossible to do it by yourself,” she said. “It takes a village to respond to a large disaster. It’s a community helping people together.”

The retailer also announced a $5 million commitment to support non-profits providing hot meals, emergency relief, and clean-up effort assistance, according to KNWA.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IDrive Arkansas reported there was a slow down along the interstate near 7th Street and Ingram...
ASP: 1 arrested after armed standoff on interstate
A medical helicopter has been called to a crash on Highway 49.
Traffic Alert: Medical helicopter called to Highway 49 crash
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks shared this picture of the overturned semi-truck causing...
One hurt after semi-truck overturns
Crews are working to restore power around Region 8 after early morning storms.
Early morning storms cause power issues
Cherokee Village police are investigating vandalism at the South Golf Course. The damage was...
Authorities investigate golf course vandalism

Latest News

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson made a visit to Springdale, a week after an EF-3 tornado...
Gov. Hutchinson tours tornado damage in Springdale
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (4/7)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (4/7)
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
As the weather warms up many of us will be hitting the trails to enjoy a walk through the great...
Springtime sunshine and snakes: Tips on how to avoid slithery encounters