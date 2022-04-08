Walmart on disaster awareness and preparation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - As climate-related events become more common and severe, Walmart is sharing its response to past disasters and preparations for future ones.

Content partner KNWA reported on Thursday the retail giant outlined future investments in non-profits working to improve readiness for disaster response in communities.

Among those at the summit were American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern, who said it’s important to have collaboration in severe weather events so all communities can benefit.

“I’m here to tell you it’s impossible to do it by yourself,” she said. “It takes a village to respond to a large disaster. It’s a community helping people together.”

The retailer also announced a $5 million commitment to support non-profits providing hot meals, emergency relief, and clean-up effort assistance, according to KNWA.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.