Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

#2 Arkansas baseball SEC series winning streak ends at Florida

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Razorbacks have lost an SEC series for the first time since 2019.

No. 2 Arkansas (23-7, 8-4 SEC) saw its 13 consecutive conference series winning streak come to an end in a 9-7 loss to Florida (22-11, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday afternoon at Florida Ballpark.

The Hogs fell behind early after the Gators opened a four-run lead in the bottom of the third. Arkansas, however, punched right back in the top half of the fourth and tied the game, thanks to Jalen Battles’ RBI single and Zack Gregory’s game-tying, bases-clearing double.

Florida retook the lead with three runs in the fifth, but Arkansas refused to back down. The Razorbacks scratched out two runs in the sixth, scoring on an error and a bases-loaded walk, before Gregory tied it up again in the top of eighth.

Gregory’s second hit of the day was a towering home run to right, evening the game at seven apiece with his fourth round-tripper of the year. He finished the afternoon with a career-high four RBI, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances in the effort.

The Gators still had more offense left in the tank, though, retaking a lead for the third time in the ballgame with two runs in the bottom of the eighth. The Hogs went down in order in the ninth to seal their defeat.

Arkansas will turn the page quickly and gear up for five games in five days this coming week at Baum-Walker Stadium, starting with a two-game midweek series against UAPB. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Clay County teen was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Friday night after investigators said he...
Teen airlifted to Memphis hospital following shooting
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Man fatally injured in collision
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict
Officers arrested Teyrsa and Aaron Medley on five counts each of first-degree child endangerment.
Couple arrested after children found in feces-filled home

Latest News

The Red Wolves fell 4-0 against Georgia State Saturday.
Georgia State sweeps A-State tennis
Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves Raw: James Blackman & Kivon Bennett after 4/9/22 practice
No. 3 overall seed Vanderbilt downed the Arkansas State women’s bowling team 2-0 in the...
A-State bowling finishes runner-up at NCAA Lansing Regional
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after 4/9/22 practice