2 killed, 2 injured during North Little Rock police chase

Authorities say two people were killed and two others were injured after a police chase in North Little Rock led to a crash.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and two others were injured after a police chase in North Little Rock led to a crash.

North Little Rock Police had tried to make a traffic stop at 11:33 p.m. on Thursday when the vehicle’s driver failed to pull over.

Police say officers pursued the vehicle and during the chase, it collided at an intersection with another car.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle and two passengers were critically hurt. The two passengers later died at a hospital. Their names were not immediately released by authorities.

The driver of the vehicle that led police on the chase was listed in critical condition while the driver of the other vehicle was treated for injuries and released.

