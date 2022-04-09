A-State bowling finishes runner-up at NCAA Lansing Regional

No. 3 overall seed Vanderbilt downed the Arkansas State women’s bowling team 2-0 in the National Collegiate Bowling Lansing Regional championship mega match Saturday afternoon at Royal Scot Golf and Bowl.

A-State ends the 2022 campaign at 72-37 and runner-up at the NCAA regional. The Red Wolves have advanced to the regional in each season the NCAA has used the regional format for the National Collegiate Bowling Championship bracket. Vanderbilt advances to the National Collegiate Championship in Columbus, Ohio, April 15-16.

Vanderbilt took the early lead by way of a 982-926 traditional match pin fall. Brooklyn Buchanan was the lone A-State bowler over 200 with a game of 202. Faith Welch rolled 188 and Emma Stull downed 187 pins. Sheila Sutfin totaled 180 and Montana Meyer put down 169.

The Commodores grabbed a 54-pin advantage in game one of Baker total pin fall and cruised to the victory. After Vanderbilt won the opening game 244-190, A-State got seven pins back in a 223-216 game two. The Commodores added 55 pins to the lead in game three, 224-169, and the deficit for the Red Wolves grew to 121 after game four, 213-194. The Red Wolves took the final game 241-213, but the Commodores took total pin fall 1,110-1,017.

This came after A-State rallied back to defeat Youngstown State 2-1, advancing to the matchup against Vandy.

Youngstown State won the traditional match by 61 pins, 1,018-957 to take the 1-0 lead in the mega match. Sheila Sutfin paced the Red Wolves for a second consecutive match with a game of 216. Brooklyn Buchanan rolled 199 and Faith Welch downed 195. Sarah Sanes (178) and Montana Meyer (169) rounded out the traditional bowlers for the Red Wolves.

A-State rallied back from an early hole in Baker 5-game total pin fall and forced a Baker best-of-seven match. The Red Wolves fell behind by 48 pins in the first game, 206-158, but won the next two games to build a 47-pin advantage. Youngstown State got 18 pins back in game four, 217-199, but the Red Wolves closed out the fifth game with a 66-pin advantage to win the total pin fall by 95 pins, 1,027-932.

The Red Wolves opened the best-of-seven taking the first three games to move one Baker victory shy of clinching the match. A-State took the opening game 192-161 and followed with a 214-188 margin in game two. Game three saw the Red Wolves win by 11 pins, 197-186, for the 3-0 advantage. A-State closed out the sweep with a 210-198 margin in game four to clinch the match.

2022 National Collegiate Bowling Championship - Lansing Regional

Arkansas State vs Vanderbilt

Traditional Game

A-State 926 Vanderbilt 982

Brooklyn Buchanan 202

Faith Welch 188

Emma Stull 187

Sheila Sutfin 180

Montana Meyer 169

Baker 5-Game Total Pinfall

A-State 190 Vanderbilt 244

A-State 223 Vanderbilt 216

A-State 169 Vanderbilt 224

A-State 194 Vanderbilt 213

A-State 241 Vanderbilt 213

Arkansas State vs Youngstown State

Traditional Game

A-State 957 Youngstown State 1,018

Sheila Sutfin 216

Brooklyn Buchanan 199

Faith Welch 195

Sarah Sanes 178

Montana Meyer 169

Baker 5-Game Total Pinfall

A-State 158 Youngstown State 206

A-State 245 Youngstown State 185

A-State 199 Youngstown State 164

A-State 199 Youngstown State 217

A-State 226 Youngstown State 160

Baker Best-of-Seven Series

A-State 192 Youngstown State 161

A-State 214 Youngstown State 188

A-State 197 Youngstown State 186

A-State 210 Youngstown State 198

