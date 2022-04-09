“Arkansas Running Man” makes a pit stop in Walnut Ridge

Energy Alert
Nathaniel Thomas, commonly known as the “Arkansas Running Man”, is a U.S. Army combat veteran from Forrest City who has been running across the natural state since 2020.(Source: City of Walnut Ridge/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 8, 2022
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Walnut Ridge had a special visit from a man who embodies the spirit of America.

Nathaniel Thomas, commonly known as the “Arkansas Running Man”, is a U.S. Army combat veteran from Forrest City who has been running across the natural state since 2020.

On Friday, the City of Walnut Ridge posted photos of Thomas’ visit.

The city said Thomas has been doing the run “to help raise our spirits” and “remind us of our unity as Americans”.

Thomas previously made a pit stop in Jonesboro back in June 2020.

