Arkansas State baseball falls to Louisiana in series opener

Brandon Hager went 2-for-3 and reached base three times, but the Arkansas State baseball team dropped a 10-0 decision to Louisiana Friday night at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.

A-State (5-22, 0-10 SBC) tallied four hits, while the Ragin’ Cajuns accounted for 12 hits on the night.

Hager and his twin brother Jacob were responsible for three of the Red Wolves’ four hits, with the latter Hager slapping a pinch-hit single up the middle in the ninth. Jaylon Deshazier went 1-for-4, while Cooper Tremmel extended his on-base streak to seven games with a seventh-inning walk.

Justin Medlin (0-4) hurled five innings and allowed eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits, while Max Charlton pitched an effective two innings in relief, not allowing a run on just one hit. Phillip Bryant pitched the eighth before giving way to Brandon Hudson, who pitched a perfect ninth.

Four players registered two hits for the Cajuns, with Carson Roccaforte reaching in all four of his plate appearances with a 2-for-2 night and two runs scored. Kyle DeBarge also scored twice, while Jonathan Brandon drove in two runs with a single in the eighth.

After Medlin fired a quick first inning, the Cajuns plated two runs on three hits while moving base runners effectively in the sacrifice game. A successful squeeze play turned into an RBI single by Heath Hood to score Roccaforte, then Connor Kimple touched home on a sacrifice squeeze by Warnner Rincones. A-State threatened in the bottom half of the frame, but stranded a runner at second.

Louisiana added two more in the top of the third on back-to-back RBI doubles by Roccaforte and Kimple, putting the score at 4-0. Medlin then worked a 1-2-3 fourth inning to keep the Ragin’ Cajuns off the board.

The Cajuns added an unearned run in the fifth, when leadoff man Max Marusak scored on a bunt single by DeBarge to make it 5-0. The Scarlet and Black had a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the inning with Wil French advancing to third on a passed ball after swiping second, but a strikeout and groundout ended the threat.

Louisiana plated three in the sixth to put the score at 8-0. Julian Brock doubled home Hood, then a sacrifice fly by Marusak scored Rincones. A wild pitch allowed Brock to score before Charlton fired a strikeout to end the inning.

After the Ragin’ Cajuns scored two more in the eighth on Brandon’s two-run single, A-State pushed another runner to third when Toler advanced on a wild pitch with two down, but a strikeout ended the inning.

Hudson entered in the ninth and retired the side, giving the Red Wolves one last chance at the plate. Jacob Hager led off with a pinch-hit single up the middle on the first pitch of the frame, then Sam Fagan reached on a fielder’s choice. A strikeout and then force-out at second ended the contest.

