Arkansas State football holds first scrimmage of spring practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is exactly 2 weeks away from the spring game.

Saturday was a prelude, Butch Jones’ pack had a 100+ play scrimmage. The Red Wolves competed in several scenarios and situations at Centennial Bank Stadium, including red zone and 3rd down.

“Overall, it was probably the most competitive scrimmage we’ve had since we’ve been here,” head coach Butch Jones said after the session, “I thought our kids were engaged. It was very very competitive, which we’ve talked about, being a more competitive football team. I thought there was a lot to teach on, a lot to move forward on, and a lot of things to correct. You know, I’m going to try to put our defense in adverse situations because I believe in them. And we’re going to need them to win games in the fall. There’s sometimes I want to see how individuals respond. We’ll grade everyone on their physicality, we’ll grade everyone on their finish. And then obviously their assignments and their ability to play winning football.”

The A-State Spring Game is Saturday, April 23rd.

