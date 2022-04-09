Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

City of Memphis hosts first in series of ‘Dumpster Days’

By Brandon Richard
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a city with so many problems, littering and illegal dumping may not seem like such a big deal, but it is.

Not only can it pose health problems to humans and animals and lead to neighborhood eye sores, it also costs taxpayers.

“We’re talking millions and millions of dollars every year spent just on cleaning up litter,” said Robert Knecht, Public Works Director.

Last year, the City of Memphis collected 48,288 bags of litter off the streets and over 118,000 illegally disposed of tires.

So far in 2022, the City has collected 14,727 bags of litter and over 3,000 illegally disposed of tires.

Memphis Councilwoman Patrice Robinson says something must be done.

“All the trash that you see around the city just didn’t happen by itself,” said Robinson. “Citizens threw it out of their window, dropped it on the ground and I want our citizens to became proud of the community and stop doing it.”

To combat the problem, the City of Memphis launched a new “Dumpster Days” program.

“The goal of our dumpster days is to provide community-based opportunities for citizens to properly dispose of their waste,” said Knecht.

The first “Dumpster Days” was held in Councilwoman Robinson’s district, which includes parts of Whitehaven, Hickory Hill, Fox Meadows and Oakhaven.

On Saturday, crews set up shop at Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard and for seven hours collected trash and other clutter people wanted to bring by and dispose of.

The city plans to hold an event like this in every council district at least once.

Knecht says they also plan to follow-up with another event in each district.

Robinson says in the meantime, it’s up to every Memphian to do their part to keep the city clean.

“I need the community to look up, wake up and start cleaning up,” said Robinson.

Knecht says people caught committing illegal dumping can face some serious charges, which depending on the circumstances, can range from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Clay County teen was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Friday night after investigators said he...
Teen airlifted to Memphis hospital following shooting
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Man fatally injured in collision
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict
Officers arrested Teyrsa and Aaron Medley on five counts each of first-degree child endangerment.
Couple arrested after children found in feces-filled home

Latest News

Red Wolves fall to Louisiana Saturday night
Louisiana scores 2 in 9th, Ragin Cajuns beat Arkansas State 5-3 in Game 2 of SBC series
The event organizers used many health precautions when coming back to an in-person event after...
Health expo back in full swing after hiatus
Brandon Blancett was reported missing last October after being seen leaving a home on Wildwood.
Small party efforts search for missing man
Red Wolves held scrimmage Saturday afternoon
Arkansas State football holds first scrimmage of spring practice
Red Wolves reach Lansing Regional Final
A-State women's bowling falls in Lansing Regional Final, women's tennis falls to Georgia State