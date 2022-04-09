Energy Alert
Couple arrested after children found in feces-filled home

Officers arrested Teyrsa and Aaron Medley on five counts each of first-degree child endangerment.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Police officers investigating reported drug activity at a Poplar Bluff home instead said they found a “stomach churning” house filled with maggots and feces.

According to our Gray TV sister station, KFVS, officers went to a home in the 800-block of Butler Street regarding possible drug activity.

When they arrived, police reported finding numerous trash bags in the yard and driveway.

Chief Danny Whiteley said officers also smelled “an extremely foul odor coming from the residence.”

Officers say the table and counter tops were completely filthy and covered with unknown debris,...
Whiteley said the couple who lived at the home, Aaron and Teyrsa Medley, gave officers verbal consent to enter the home.

Once police entered the house, Whiteley said they were hit with a “pungent odor that made their stomachs churn.”

According to a news release, each room was covered with trash and garbage bags filled with animal and human feces and urine.

The police chief said they found dead cockroaches inside the freezer and refrigerator, and a maggot larva inside a pot on the stove.

Agents with the county’s juvenile office, children’s division, and social services removed five children from the home.

Officers arrested the Medleys on five counts each of first-degree child endangerment.

Officer discovered a 4-foot-wide pile of dirty diapers just 3 feet away from where a 1-year-old...
Officer discovered a 4-foot-wide pile of dirty diapers just 3 feet away from where a 1-year-old slept in a crib.(Poplar Bluff Police Department)

