Crash slows lunch hour traffic

A two-car collision at a Jonesboro intersection stalled Saturday lunch hour traffic.
A two-car collision at a Jonesboro intersection stalled Saturday lunch hour traffic.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-car collision at a Jonesboro intersection stalled Saturday lunch hour traffic.

The crash happened shortly before noon April 9 at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and Parkwood Road.

The collision caused a white SUV to roll over in the middle of Red Wolf, blocking traffic.

A desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department reported only minor injuries and said no one was taken to the hospital.

It took workers about 30 minutes to clear the scene.

