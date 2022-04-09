Crash slows lunch hour traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-car collision at a Jonesboro intersection stalled Saturday lunch hour traffic.

The crash happened shortly before noon April 9 at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and Parkwood Road.

The collision caused a white SUV to roll over in the middle of Red Wolf, blocking traffic.

A desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department reported only minor injuries and said no one was taken to the hospital.

It took workers about 30 minutes to clear the scene.

